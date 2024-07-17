Menu

Crime

1 dead, another in hospital as OPP investigate homicide in Midland

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 9:12 am
1 min read
FILE - OPP are investigating Midland homicide after one person was found dead at a home on Seventh Street on Monday. View image in full screen
FILE - OPP are investigating Midland homicide after one person was found dead at a home on Seventh Street on Monday. AMC
Provincial police are looking for answers after one person was found dead and a second was taken to hospital with severe injuries in Midland earlier this week.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics, and Midland Fire Services rushed to a home on Seventh Street in Midland just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

They found one person dead, while another was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre for serious injuries.

A postmortem examination has been scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Few details are known about what happened, but police say it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

