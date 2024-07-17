1 dead, another in hospital as OPP investigate homicide in Midland

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are looking for answers after one person was found dead and a second was taken to hospital with severe injuries in Midland earlier this week.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics, and Midland Fire Services rushed to a home on Seventh Street in Midland just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They found one person dead, while another was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre for serious injuries.

A postmortem examination has been scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

Few details are known about what happened, but police say it is believed to have been an isolated incident.