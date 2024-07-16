Menu

Canada

Members of Tragically Hip named honorary grand marshals for Honda Indy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Members of The Tragically Hip, from left, Gord Sinclair, Johnny Fay, Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive on the red carpet for the movie "Long Time Running" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 13, 2017. View image in full screen
Members of The Tragically Hip, from left, Gord Sinclair, Johnny Fay, Rob Baker and Paul Langlois arrive on the red carpet for the movie "Long Time Running" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Members of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip have been named honorary grand marshals for the upcoming Ontario Dealers Honda Indy, organizers of the Toronto IndyCar race announced Tuesday.

Guitarists Paul Langlois and Rob Baker, bassist Gord Sinclair and drummer Johnny Fay will be on the starting grid as part of pre-race festivities and will give the order for drivers to start their engines.

The Honda Indy runs Sunday at Toronto’s Exhibition Place.

The Tragically Hip was one of Canada’s most successful rock bands over its 33-year career.

Often simply referred to as “The Hip,” the quintet from Kingston, Ont., released 13 studio albums and won 17 Juno Awards.

The band stopped performing after lead singer Gord Downie died of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, on Oct. 17, 2017, at the age of 53.

“It’s such a thrill to be a part of this awesome tradition in Toronto,” the band said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the experience and we can’t wait to give the command and hear the engines roar.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

