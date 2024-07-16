Menu

Traffic

1 person seriously injured in logging truck crash in Maple Ridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Serious crash in Maple Ridge Tuesday
One person was injured in a crash in Maple Ridge along Lougheed Highway on Tuesday morning. It is unclear how the crash happened but it involved a logging truck.
One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C.

The incident happened on the highway eastbound near 287 Street, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It involved an SUV and a logging truck.

Ridge Meadows RCMP told Global News that one person was air-lifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Another person was transported by ground ambulance in stable condition.

Investigators with the Mounties’ reconstruction analysis team have been deployed.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

