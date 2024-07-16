1 person seriously injured in logging truck crash in Maple Ridge

One person has been seriously injured in a crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge, B.C.
The incident happened on the highway eastbound near 287 Street, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It involved an SUV and a logging truck.
Ridge Meadows RCMP told Global News that one person was air-lifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Another person was transported by ground ambulance in stable condition.
Investigators with the Mounties’ reconstruction analysis team have been deployed.
It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.
