A look at Saskatoon’s bus rapid transit system’s new name and expansion plan

The bus rapid transit system in Saskatoon could see a name change and some expansion across the city.
Wednesday’s governance and priorities committee discusses a new brand and renaming for the BRT system to Link. A separate report also delves into the upcoming phase-ins and expansions of the BRT lines.
The report to the committee says $250 million in project funding from the Investing in Canada’s Infrastructure Program has been green-lit, with $183,325,000 contributed by other orders of government.
It said detailed design, procurement and construction can begin with 14 BRT stations anticipated for the 2024 construction season.
In the following years, 30 new stations are anticipated in 2025, 30 more in 2026 and 14 more in 2027.
The completion of the BRT system is expected in 2028.
Contracts are being tendered in July for the 2024 construction locations.
