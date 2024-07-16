Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

A look at Saskatoon’s bus rapid transit system’s new name and expansion plan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
A proposed ad for the new Link system, what would formerly be known as the BRT system.
A proposed ad for the new Link system, what would formerly be known as the BRT system. City of Saskatoon
The bus rapid transit system in Saskatoon could see a name change and some expansion across the city.

Wednesday’s governance and priorities committee discusses a new brand and renaming for the BRT system to Link. A separate report also delves into the upcoming phase-ins and expansions of the BRT lines.

The new logo for what would be the former BRT system in Saskatoon.
The new logo for what would be the former BRT system in Saskatoon. City of Saskatoon

The report to the committee says $250 million in project funding from the Investing in Canada’s Infrastructure Program has been green-lit, with $183,325,000 contributed by other orders of government.

It said detailed design, procurement and construction can begin with 14 BRT stations anticipated for the 2024 construction season.

The plan for the BRT system in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
The plan for the BRT system in Saskatoon. City of Saskatoon
In the following years, 30 new stations are anticipated in 2025, 30 more in 2026 and 14 more in 2027.

The completion of the BRT system is expected in 2028.

Contracts are being tendered in July for the 2024 construction locations.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

