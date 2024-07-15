‘Prolonged heat’ in Alberta triggers warning from Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

As Alberta braces for up to 10 days of soaring temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for nearly all of the province.

On Monday afternoon, the agency said “a prolonged heat event is expected” for most of Alberta.

“For the next eight to 10 days, daytime highs will be between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius and overnight lows will range from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius,” Environment Canada explained in the warning.

While the heat warning issued Monday included everywhere except parts of south and southwest Alberta, Environment Canada said it could be expanded to include more regions.

Story continues below advertisement

People are being told to reschedule outdoor activities, take breaks from the heat, spend time in cooled indoor spaces if possible, drink plenty of water, never leave a child or pet inside a closed vehicle, and to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion — like lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

People with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney and nervous system conditions are more at risk, as are children, seniors and outdoor workers.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.