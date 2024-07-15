Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Prolonged heat’ in Alberta triggers warning from Environment Canada

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton group calls for changes to ensure cool apartments'
Edmonton group calls for changes to ensure cool apartments
WATCH (July 11): Is being cool amid extreme heat that triggers health warnings a human right? An Edmonton group thinks so and is pushing for more protection for people like renters, seniors and those who can't afford air conditioning. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Alberta braces for up to 10 days of soaring temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for nearly all of the province.

On Monday afternoon, the agency said “a prolonged heat event is expected” for most of Alberta.

“For the next eight to 10 days, daytime highs will be between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius and overnight lows will range from 12 to 20 degrees Celsius,” Environment Canada explained in the warning.

While the heat warning issued Monday included everywhere except parts of south and southwest Alberta, Environment Canada said it could be expanded to include more regions.

Click to play video: 'Outdoor workers in Edmonton taking precautions to stay safe in the heat'
Outdoor workers in Edmonton taking precautions to stay safe in the heat
Story continues below advertisement

People are being told to reschedule outdoor activities, take breaks from the heat, spend time in cooled indoor spaces if possible, drink plenty of water, never leave a child or pet inside a closed vehicle, and to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion — like lack of sweat, confusion and fainting.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

People with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney and nervous system conditions are more at risk, as are children, seniors and outdoor workers.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices