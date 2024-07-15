Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Heat prompts Edmonton’s extreme weather response

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ask the Expert: Protect your skin against ultraviolet rays during extreme heat'
Ask the Expert: Protect your skin against ultraviolet rays during extreme heat
It’s been two weeks of extreme heat in Edmonton and across the province. On top of staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat stroke, it’s also important for people to protect their skin. Nancy Wirtz with the Canadian Cancer Society joined us on 'Global News Morning' for our monthly Ask the Expert segment to talk about the best ways to protect yourself against UV rays.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With hot weather expected over the next week, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response Monday. It’s expected to end on Tuesday, July 23.

This activation is put in place to help protect vulnerable people in hot weather. It helps people avoid dehydration by providing access to drinking water and cool places to rest.

Edmonton is forecast to see temperatures as high as 35 C over the next eight days.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: July 13, 2024'
Edmonton weather forecast: July 13, 2024

The city is providing 24-hour access to potable water at bottle-filling stations attached to fire hydrants, including at Bissell Centre, the CIBC downtown, Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park, Immigration Hall, Wîhkwêntôwin (Oliver), Alberta Avenue, Belvedere, Beverly, Niginan Housing Ventures, Norwood, Unity Square, Emily Murphy Park, Mill Creek Ravine, Old Strathcona Farmers Market, Millwoods Transit Station, Butler Park, Callingwood and West Edmonton Mall Interim Transit Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

All peace officers will have water bottles to give to vulnerable people in need, the city said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Anyone who needs a break from the heat can go to any open city facility, including libraries, pools and rec centres. Those places will also have water bottles to distribute.

Edmontonians are asked to check in on older family, friends and neighbours.

If you see someone outside that you’re concerned for, call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices