Heat prompts Edmonton’s extreme weather response

Send this page to someone via email

With hot weather expected over the next week, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response Monday. It’s expected to end on Tuesday, July 23.

This activation is put in place to help protect vulnerable people in hot weather. It helps people avoid dehydration by providing access to drinking water and cool places to rest.

Edmonton is forecast to see temperatures as high as 35 C over the next eight days.

2:34 Edmonton weather forecast: July 13, 2024

The city is providing 24-hour access to potable water at bottle-filling stations attached to fire hydrants, including at Bissell Centre, the CIBC downtown, Central McDougall and Queen Mary Park, Immigration Hall, Wîhkwêntôwin (Oliver), Alberta Avenue, Belvedere, Beverly, Niginan Housing Ventures, Norwood, Unity Square, Emily Murphy Park, Mill Creek Ravine, Old Strathcona Farmers Market, Millwoods Transit Station, Butler Park, Callingwood and West Edmonton Mall Interim Transit Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

All peace officers will have water bottles to give to vulnerable people in need, the city said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Anyone who needs a break from the heat can go to any open city facility, including libraries, pools and rec centres. Those places will also have water bottles to distribute.

Edmontonians are asked to check in on older family, friends and neighbours.

If you see someone outside that you’re concerned for, call 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team.