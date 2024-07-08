Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Water key during extreme heat for those experiencing homelessness in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 6:22 pm
1 min read
Local organizations have recently installed drinking water fountains for those experiencing homelessness in Regina during extreme hot days. View image in full screen
Local organizations have recently installed drinking water fountains for those experiencing homelessness in Regina during extreme hot days. Moosa Imran / Global Regina
As most of the province hits sizzling hot temperatures this week, the well-being of the homeless community in this heat is what concerns local organizations.

“The major concern is dehydration,” said Carmichael Outreach Development Coordinator Chrysta Garner. “We are always looking for … disposable water bottles that we can hand out and people can take with them.”

Carmichael Outreach installed a water fountain outside its building before the summer heat hit. The centre sees anywhere from 300 to 400 people daily and many utilize the water fountain to ensure dehydration is not a contributing factor.

“We’ve always offered bottles of water … we have that indoors,” said Garner. “But when 4:00 hits, a lot of these places are closed down, and people don’t have that access to the fresh water. And that can make or break somebody’s life sometimes.”

The Newo Yotina Friendship Centre also recently installed a drinking water fountain for their clients.

Teresa Innes, the executive director of the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre, said they also offer their clients frozen treats to help them cool down when the heat becomes too much.

“We’ve seen people that are using substances that also dehydrate their bodies even more. So, it makes them more susceptible to the heatstroke, to the heat-related illnesses,” said Innes. “So, water is just vital for them to be able to survive.”

The City of Regina compiled a list of cooling spaces throughout the city during times of extreme heat. That list can be found on the city’s website.

People looking for ways to beat the heat in Regina
