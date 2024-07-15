Mosquitoes buzzing in Winnipeg, city crews itching to be rid of them

Send this page to someone via email

For those who went outside in Winnipeg over the weekend, there’s a good chance they did the old “swat and scratch” dance with the city’s mosquitoes.

That’s not an uncommon problem right now.

Julie Dooley, a communications co-ordinator for the city’s public works, said the conditions have been all too perfect for the blood-sucking creepy crawlies.

“The same conditions that breed thunderstorms breed mosquitoes. So, we did see a great spike over the weekend of up to 800 in some of the traps. (The) citywide average is about 130,” she said.

That spike pushed the city to kick-start its fogging program for adult mosquito control on Sunday evening to put the adults out of business.

Dooley said that’s a change from last year, when trap counts weren’t high enough to fog at all.

“But, based on our weather conditions, it’s in line with what a wet Winnipeg summer would see,” she said.

Between the fogging and heavy rain over the weekend, Dooley said the mosquito population has already dropped based on trap counts.

“They are below 100 for citywide average right now, which is what we’re looking to see. But we will continue to go through the rest of the city and fog where we can,” she said.

But, entomologist Taz Stuart said, for as long as it’s damp and warm out there, the cycle of egg-laying and hatching will continue.

There are ways Winnipeggers can help, though, starting with taking care of water that may be on their property, he said.

“Dump it, drain it, fill it, cover it or treat it. And there are products you can buy at the stores to treat water bodies that have the little wigglers in the water,” he said.

Those wrigglers, called larvae, will eventually turn into mosquitoes.

Stuart said for those who are just out and about, there are other ways to guard against the blood-thirsty bugs.

“Avoid those times when they’re most active — dusk, dawn — wear light-coloured clothing, and again, long pants,” he said, adding that using bug repellent is also a good measure.

“Using products with deet or icaridan in them is very, very important to protect yourself and your family,” Stuart said.

Taking these steps is increasingly important over the summer months, he said, because the mosquito species carrying West Nile virus is out there.

But Manitoba Health said the risk and activity is low, with only two cases of the virus so far this year, both related to travel outside the country.