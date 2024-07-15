Beloved news anchor Linda Olsen to retire from Global Calgary

Longtime anchor Linda Olsen, a titan when it comes to TV news in Alberta’s largest city, announced Monday she is retiring from her role at Global Calgary.

Her last day anchoring Global News at 5 Calgary and Global News Hour at 6 Calgary will be on Monday, Aug. 19.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to tell the stories of my hometown,” Olsen said in a news release. “After almost 30 years at the station, Global has become my second home and the people are like family to me.

“I am grateful to have been invited into viewers’ homes to deliver the news every day and I thank everyone who has seen me in the city and taken a moment to say hello or sent me a note.

“I will miss the people, and the work we do, and will continue to be an advocate for the importance of journalism with a local lens.”

Olsen was born and raised in Calgary and is a graduate (with honours) from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Before joining Global Calgary in 1995, she worked as a news reporter and anchor at Global Saskatoon and at CTV Calgary.

Olsen’s decorated career in television spans nearly four decades. She has been recognized with numerous individual awards and, along with her team, has been the recipient of two RTDNA awards — one in 2018 and the other in 2014 for Canada’s Best Newscast.

Most recently, Olsen was part of the team that won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Live News Special as part of the Global network’s coverage of Alberta’s provincial election.

Olsen said she respects the role of being a TV news anchor and having “a voice in the community.”

“I have never taken it lightly,” she said. “I have also learned so much from the journalists who paved the way before me and continue to learn from the new journalists choosing this line of work.”

Carmela Gentile, the station manager and news director at Global Calgary, said Olsen will leave “a lasting legacy of kindness and positivity” at the TV station.

“She cares deeply about our audience and we will be forever grateful for all she has taught us about always putting our community first.”

Ward Smith, the senior vice-president of Global News, described Olsen as “a force in Calgary” and “the face of Global News in the community.”

“While being a trustworthy and steady hand in front of the camera, Linda has been a wonderful friend and colleague behind the scenes, and a champion on behalf of those who needed one,” he said.

“We will miss Linda and are so excited for her to remain one of our cherished ambassadors.”

Olsen, who has long been admired as a champion of local charities and community events, said she plans to continue to advocate for causes she believes in and to stay connected with Global Calgary.

“I am excited about a new chapter in my career,” Olsen said. “I have been a passionate supporter of this city and I look forward to a role which allows me to be a part of the community in new ways and to have more time with my family, especially my three children who have all been so supportive of my career over the years.”

Olsen added that Monday’s announcement “isn’t retirement.”

“This is retirement from this role right now and opening the door to new ways to support the community and the great work that Global News does.”

Olsen said she is honoured to have been able to support hundreds of charitable events over the course of her career.

“Every event I have hosted, or been asked to be a guest speaker, has been special to me as I have the opportunity to get to know the organizations and learn about the important work they’re doing and share their stories.”