Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fake Edmonton taxi stealing debit card info, police warn

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 4:13 pm
1 min read
A fake taxi Edmonton police said is being used to steal people's debit cards and PIN.
A fake taxi Edmonton police said is being used to steal people's debit cards and PIN. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fraudulent taxi cab operator is going around stealing people’s banking information, the Edmonton Police Service said in a warning issued Monday.

The EPS said it’s investigating ongoing reports of a scam involving a fake taxi operating in the city.

Since June 24, police said they’ve received several reports of the scam being operated by two men from what appears to be a taxi cab.

In the scam, police said the suspects reportedly work together to steal victims’ debit cards and personal identification numbers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said the first suspect, a man sitting in the passenger seat of the taxi, beckons people over to ask if they would like to pay a cab fare with their debit card in return for cash.

The second man in the driver’s seat then processes the payment, getting the victims to enter their PIN into what appears to be a debit machine. Then, while the man in the passenger seat distracts the victim, the driver allegedly switches their debit card and returns a different one.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer white Ford Fusion with no identifying decals other than a “taxi” sign on the roof.

Anyone who was approached by the suspects or victimized is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices