Pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Manitoba dismantled after 2 months

A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.
Tents and other items have been removed from an open, grassy area on the campus in south Winnipeg, and university officials say the protesters left peacefully.
The university had threatened legal action if the encampment remained beyond Monday morning.
The protesters set up on May 7, at a time when many schools in Canada saw protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza.
The protesters gave the University of Manitoba a list of demands that included a boycott of Israeli institutions implicated in human rights violations.
University administration said last week it had met with protesters, provided a response to their concerns and given them a deadline to remove the camp.
“Encampment participants have peacefully dismantled the encampment,” the university said in a statement.
- Upcoming June inflation data could open door to 2nd Bank of Canada rate cut
- ‘Without consequence’: Intelligence memos warn of runaway political violence online
- Carbon rebate payments rolling out to millions. Who is eligible?
- Armed reservist who crashed truck into Rideau Hall looking for Trudeau released
Comments