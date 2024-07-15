Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trucker who caused Humboldt Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 2:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Deportation ordered for truck driver charged in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash'
Deportation ordered for truck driver charged in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 24, 2024) A board has ordered the deportation of the truck driver charged with dangerous driving in the Humboldt Bronco bus crash. As Sarah Offin reports, the driver’s lawyer is still fighting for him to stay. – May 24, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.

The Immigration and Refugee Board issued a deportation order in May for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu and his permanent resident status was revoked.

Sidhu is from India and arrived in Canada in 2014.

In 2018, while living in Calgary, the rookie truck driver barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask.

Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 were injured.

Sidhu pleaded guilty to dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was granted full parole last year.

Lawyer Michael Greene says his client has applied to regain permanent resident status on humanitarian grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“The test is what would a reasonable person want to relieve the misfortunes of this individual,” Greene said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Now, it’s against the horrific nature of the consequences of his mistake. He pretty much has everything else going for him in terms of humanitarian grounds.”

Greene said he likely won’t to hear anything about the application for several months, and the application will likely take up to two years to process.

“They look at how well he’s established in Canada, what kind of family ties and community ties. They look at the best interests of the child,” Greene said.

More on Canada

Sidhu and his wife have one-year-old with severe heart and lung complications.

“In this case, it really makes a difference. It would be very difficult for that child to live in India with his health conditions. So the best interests of the child is a big issue for him.”

Several family members of those killed in the crash have said they want Sidhu deported. Others have called for him to be allowed to stay.

Trending Now

The Reconciliation Action Group in Calgary has extended its support to Sidhu.

“The Reconciliation Action Group stands against his deportation that is based on racial biases. Mr. Sidhu has a Canadian wife and Canadian-born child with health issues and his deportation will harm them,” the organization said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary MP George Chahal is also asking federal politicians to block the deportation, saying Sidhu has served his time for the tragic accident.

Former federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole tweeted in December that Sidhu’s deportation will not heal those hurt by the crash.

“I have long believed that he deserved to be granted (permanent residency) on compassionate grounds and I say that respectful of the families who will forever grieve,” O’Toole said.

Click to play video: 'Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Humboldt Broncos crash says families have no right to sue'
Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Humboldt Broncos crash says families have no right to sue
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices