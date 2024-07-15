Menu

Canada

CNRL fined for not stopping birds from nesting on tailings pond island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dead wildlife at Alberta tailings pond site raises concern'
Dead wildlife at Alberta tailings pond site raises concern
WATCH (April 23, 2023): Alberta's energy regulator is investigating another incident at an oil sands tailing pond site. Dozens of dead birds and other small animals have been found at a wastewater pool operated by Suncor. The incident follows a series of leaks and spills from the toxic sites. As Heather Yourex-West reports, advocates say it highlights a need for change – Apr 23, 2023
A major oilsands producer has been fined for not stopping birds from nesting on an island in one of its tailings ponds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. has been assessed the fine of $278,000 by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

The regulator says the company knew by May 21, 2022, that more than 270 birds were nesting on the island and didn’t tell authorities until more than two weeks later.

Although the company tried to keep the birds away, the measures didn’t work and, by mid-July, chicks were being oiled in their nests.

Other animals were also making their way onto the island.

Click to play video: 'Global National: April 23'
Global National: April 23
Story continues below advertisement

In its penalty decision, the AER said CNRL noticed the island in the spring of 2021 at the tailings facility for its Horizon oilsands mining operation in Wood Buffalo. At that time, birds weren’t making nests on it, so CNRL continued deterring birds until the island was submerged by rising water.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“No efforts were made to eliminate the island or manage the level of water in this area to prevent its re-emergence,” the AER found.

The island re-emerged in the spring of 2022 and “became a habitat and nesting site for birds as well as predators such as wolves and coyotes that could access the island,” the AER said.

The regulator found the company should have levelled the island when it first appeared, as it usually does.

The regulator also says the company should have told it earlier about the problem and should have put in proper deterrence once the birds were found.

The fine was reduced for the company’s efforts to fence off the island and prevent chicks from getting into the tailings water, which is toxic.

With files from Global News

