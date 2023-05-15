Menu

Canada

Dozens of dead birds found at Suncor oilsands tailings ponds sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2023 5:39 pm
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a total of 32 dead waterfowl have been found at two separate oilsands tailings ponds operated by Suncor Energy Inc. A highway loops around a tailings pond at the Syncrude facility as seen from a helicopter tour of the oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 10, 2012.
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a total of 32 dead waterfowl have been found at two separate oilsands tailings ponds operated by Suncor Energy Inc. A highway loops around a tailings pond at the Syncrude facility as seen from a helicopter tour of the oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 10, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a total of 32 dead waterfowl have been found at two separate oilsands tailings ponds operated by Suncor Energy Inc.

The regulator says Suncor reported 27 dead birds — including 7 grebe, a sensitive bird species — at the Syncrude Mildred Lake Settling Basin, a tailings pond located on the north side of the Mildred Lake oilsands site.

The other five birds, all grebe, were found at the Millennium Mine site tailings pond at Suncor’s Base Plant north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

All the birds were found between the dates of May 8 and May 13.

The regulator says regional stakeholders as well as the provincial and federal governments have been notified.

It says it continues to assess the situation and will provide updates as required.

Alberta oilsandsSuncorSuncor Energy IncTailings pondsMildred LakeMillennium mineoilsands tailings pondsOilsands bird deathstailings ponds bird deaths
© 2023 The Canadian Press

