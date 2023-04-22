Suncor to be investigated after dead animals found at mine site

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.

The regulator says in a post on its website Saturday that Suncor informed them late Friday afternoon that 32 dead waterfowl were located at a tailings pond 29 km north of Fort McMurray at Suncor’s Base Mine Site.

The post says Suncor found the birds during an oilsands bird-contact monitoring program survey.

It notes that the “the state of the wildlife indicates that this may not be a recent event, but this is under review.”

The post says Suncor has since said it’s also found a muskrat and a vole.

The regulator says an AER inspector “was immediately on site” and, in addition to checking bird deterrence systems, the inspector will “ensure mitigation strategies are in place.”