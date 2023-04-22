Menu

Environment

Suncor to be investigated after dead animals found at mine site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2023 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months
WATCH: An investigation was launched this week after a series of leaks in Alberta’s oilsands went unreported for months. Industrial wastewater containing dangerous levels of arsenic and other chemicals is stored in about 30 reservoirs across the region known as tailings ponds – with an estimated footprint of 300 square kilometres. The leak, which took place at the Kearl Lake site operated by Imperial Oil, is now under investigation by Alberta’s privacy watchdog and has raised serious questions about all tailings ponds. Heather Yourex-West reports – Mar 26, 2023
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.

The regulator says in a post on its website Saturday that Suncor informed them late Friday afternoon that 32 dead waterfowl were located at a tailings pond 29 km north of Fort McMurray at Suncor’s Base Mine Site.

Read more: Suncor reports release of water from sediment pond at Alberta oilsands mine

The post says Suncor found the birds during an oilsands bird-contact monitoring program survey.

It notes that the “the state of the wildlife indicates that this may not be a recent event, but this is under review.”

The post says Suncor has since said it’s also found a muskrat and a vole.

The regulator says an AER inspector “was immediately on site” and, in addition to checking bird deterrence systems, the inspector will “ensure mitigation strategies are in place.”

Oil and GasAlberta OiloilsandsAlberta Energy RegulatorSuncorOil Leakalberta industryOil tailingsOilsands cleanup
© 2023 The Canadian Press

