Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dies after Grove St. disturbance, Barrie man charged with murder: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont. April 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Barrie police car in Barrie, Ont. April 7, 2024. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Barrie police arrested a local man in connection with a murder investigation over the weekend.

On Saturday just before midnight, a disturbance was reported at 317 Grove St. E.

Officers found the 75-year-old male victim unconscious and with injuries to his head and face.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officers found out that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man who had fled the scene before police arrived.

Trending Now

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 46-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released as the investigation permits.

Story continues below advertisement

This incident appears to be isolated, and police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices