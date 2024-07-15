Man dies after Grove St. disturbance, Barrie man charged with murder: police

See more sharing options

Barrie police arrested a local man in connection with a murder investigation over the weekend.

On Saturday just before midnight, a disturbance was reported at 317 Grove St. E.

Officers found the 75-year-old male victim unconscious and with injuries to his head and face.

Despite life-saving efforts, police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officers found out that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man who had fled the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, a 46-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released as the investigation permits.

This incident appears to be isolated, and police do not believe there is a threat to public safety.