Newly-renovated Lakeview Wading Pool reopens in Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

The Lakeview Wading Pool has served the citizens of Vernon, B.C., since 1958. It has now reopened with a brand-new look.

“You can go in and out,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming. “Play in the spray park and come jump in the pool on a hot day.”

Modern changing rooms, a spray park and enhancements to surrounding park areas were the main additions to the pool.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The grand opening also comes with its share of controversy. The original budget for the project was $3.3 million. But as construction started and more expenses became evident, the final cost was $4.7 million.

“Once that was completely designed, we knew that the cost had changed significantly.”

The City of Vernon contributed $1.7 million and received $1.9 million in federal grants. Reserve funds and various donations were able to cover the remaining costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hold them for our capital projects and that comes from a variety of sources including taxation. When we set out a project, we give it what we think is necessary.”