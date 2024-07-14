Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Newly-renovated Lakeview Wading Pool reopens in Vernon

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 5:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lakeview Wading Pool Opening'
Lakeview Wading Pool Opening
WATCH: The Lakeview Wading Pool has served the City of Vernon since 1958. And now after a major rebuild they have reopened the pool with a brand new look. But as our Ben Low-On reports, those improvements have come with a hefty price tag.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Lakeview Wading Pool has served the citizens of Vernon, B.C., since 1958. It has now reopened with a brand-new look.

“You can go in and out,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming. “Play in the spray park and come jump in the pool on a hot day.”

Modern changing rooms, a spray park and enhancements to surrounding park areas were the main additions to the pool.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The grand opening also comes with its share of controversy. The original budget for the project was $3.3 million. But as construction started and more expenses became evident, the final cost was $4.7 million.

“Once that was completely designed, we knew that the cost had changed significantly.”

Trending Now

The City of Vernon contributed $1.7 million and received $1.9 million in federal grants. Reserve funds and various donations were able to cover the remaining costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hold them for our capital projects and that comes from a variety of sources including taxation. When we set out a project, we give it what we think is necessary.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices