Veterinarians euthanize 3rd horse following Calgary Stampede injuries

A horse participating in the Calgary Stampede was euthanized Saturday night after it sustained an injury during the eighth heat of a chuckwagon race.

Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley told reporters Sunday that the horse, which belonged to Aubrey Mono Willows’ team, suffered a fracture during the race.

Emergency veterinary care was immediately dispatched, he said.

“After consulting with the veterinarian, the owner made the decision that it was the most humane thing to euthanize that horse,” Cowley said.

“We take great pride in providing these animal experiences … and we work very, very hard to minimize these types of incidents.”

Saturday’s injury comes after two other horses were euthanized after sustaining injuries at the Stampede. A horse on Danny Ringuette’s team had to be put down on the first day of the event.

A horse from Chance Thompson’s team was euthanized on the second day. A steer was also euthanized on Monday after being injured.

The Animal Justice Canada Legislative Fund, a non-profit that advocates for the humane treatment of animals, has recently been calling for animal cruelty charges to be laid at Calgary Stampede events.

“It’s illegal under Alberta provincial law and federal criminal law to inflict distress and suffering on animals, but no rodeo event or participant has faced prosecution in Canada since 1950,” a recent statement reads.

“Since 1986, there have been over 100 animal deaths at the Calgary Stampede rodeo — virtually every year, animals are killed.

"These predictable deaths can't be allowed to continue."

On Sunday, Cowley said the Stampede’s rodeo and chuckwagon rules are far more “animal friendly” compared to other governing bodies because it’s important for the crowd.

The Stampede has made changes to the Cowboys Rangeland Derby over the last three years to minimize incidents, such as reducing the number of wagons, adding lane delineators and doing daily inspections of animals.

“But clearly, we have more work to do,” he said.

“The critics of our animal activities will say this is unacceptable. Quite frankly, we agree. But unacceptable, thus means we have more work to do.”

Cowley said the Stampede plans to work with a number of organizations that race horses and provide rodeo to evolve programming and further improve animal safety.