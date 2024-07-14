Menu

Health

Muscular damage the leading cause of workplace injury claims in British Columbia

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Injuries affecting muscles and bones are the leading cause of work-related injury claims in British Columbia.

According to a press release, between 2019-2023 WorkSafeBC accepted 83,000 time-loss claims for musculoskeletal injuries, with associated costs exceeding $2 billion. They also account for 30 per cent of all time-loss claims.

“Some of the tasks we perform at work, such as lifting, reaching and repetitive motions, can strain our bodies and cause an MSI,” says Suzana Prpic, director of prevention field services in the press release.

These injuries are common across multiple sectors, but most frequently affect workers in health care, public schools, trades, local government and retail. Workers suffering from MSI often endure chronic disability and reduced quality of life.

The press release also states that a culture of reporting is crucial. Many injuries develop gradually and are only addressed when symptoms become severe enough to require time off work.

