Fire
Headline link
Fire

Some Manitoba-Sask. border communities braced for evacuation from wildfires

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Some local municipalities face evacuation from the Saskatchewan wildfires. Creighton, Denare Beach and Flin Flon across the Manitoba border were issued evacuation warnings. View image in full screen
Some local municipalities face evacuation from the Saskatchewan wildfires. Creighton, Denare Beach and Flin Flon across the Manitoba border were issued evacuation warnings. File / Global News
Some municipalities face evacuation from the Saskatchewan wildfires.

Creighton, Denare Beach and Flin Flon across the Manitoba border were issued evacuation warnings.

Creighton is no longer facing an immediate threat to the community but things are not in the clear yet.

“There is no immediate threat to the community, we have had favourable winds in the last couple of days which has been a big bonus,” said the mayor of Creighton, Bruce Fiddler.

The communities on evacuation warnings must be prepared to leave on short notice.

“We do have eight buses staged here in town in case of an evacuation order,” said Fiddler.

The mayor of Flin Flon said the community is prepared if evacuation is needed.

“We have some people registered. We have vulnerable people registered. And we will be ready to, you know, bring in transportation and move who we have to on short notice if we need to,” said George Fontaine, mayor of Flin Flon.

The three communities and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) met on Saturday for an update.

“The fire has stayed the same size as it was yesterday which is 330 hectares. It has not moved. It is not expected to move in the next couple of days,” said Fontaine.

The fire threatening these communities is one of two out-of-control wildfires the SPSA is watching closely.

The other wildfire is the Davis fire northeast of La Ronge near Missinippe.

The provincial fire ban is still in affect and an air quality statement is covering north-central Saskatchewan due to the wildfire smoke.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 80 active wildfires and 14 are considered out of control.

