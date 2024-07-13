Menu

Crime

Second sexual assault reported at Country Thunder: Lumsden RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
On Friday night around 10 P.M. police were reported to a sexual assault at the Country Thunder event site. View image in full screen
On Friday night around 10 P.M. police were reported to a sexual assault at the Country Thunder event site. Global News
A second sexual assault has been reported from Country Thunder said RCMP.

On Friday night around 10 P.M. police responded to a report of a sexual assault at the Country Thunder event site.

According to RCMP investigations an adult female was approached by a man unknown to her as she exited a portable washroom.

The man made physical advances as well as verbal comments towards he female and attempted to force her into one of the portable washrooms, said RCMP.

RCMP describe the man as six-feet-tall, wearing a red plaid shirt, jean shorts, a tan cowboy hat and two diamond earrings.

Trending Now

They are still investigating but say this incident is not suspected to be connected with the other sexual assault that occurred at Country thunder around 3 A.M Friday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP (7267) or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

