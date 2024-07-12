Lumsden RCMP investigate sexual assault report at Country Thunder campground

Police say they are investigating after a report of a sexual assault incident at the Country Thunder campground in Craven, Sask.
Early Friday morning, Lumsden RCMP were dispatched to the campground.
“Initial investigation has determined that an adult female was approached by an unknown male while walking between campsites and was sexually assaulted,” police stated.
Police in Lumsden are investigating and have engaged Saskatchewan RCMP’s forensic identification services, general investigation section and police dog services to assist.
Lumsden RCMP are asking if anyone may have seen anything or have information on the assault to contact them at 310-RCMP (7267). Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.
- Women accused of killing ‘sugar daddy,’ severing his thumb to access bank account
- ‘Justice was served’: Killer of 4 women in Winnipeg guilty of first-degree murder
- Police presence boosted as Hells Angels roll into Lethbridge to open new chapter
- Crossbow killing suspect in hospital as U.K. mulls tighter laws
Comments