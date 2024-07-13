Menu

Crime

Teen walking with friend killed in 2-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
A dark intersection with a police vehicle and a dark-coloured car with caution tape in the foreground. View image in full screen
A 15-year-old girl has died after a two-vehicle crash sent one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk. Steve Rafuse
A 15-year-old girl is dead and her friend was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., on Friday sent one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday, emergency services were called to McLaughlin Road and Horwood Drive.

Peel Regional Police Const. Richard Chin said Saturday morning that investigators believe a Honda Civic went to turn left onto Horwood Drive from McLaughlin Road but struck an oncoming Volkswagen on McLaughlin.

“The impact of this collision caused the Volkswagen to spin and mount the sidewalk onto the southwest side of the intersection, striking our victim who was walking with a friend on the sidewalk,” he said.

The teenage girl was pronounced dead in hospital, while her friend was treated for minor injuries on scene by paramedics.

The 36-year-old Mississauga man driving the Honda has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, turn not in safety and refusing or failing to comply with a demand for the approved screening device.

“It does appear that alcohol was a contributing factor to this tragic incident,” Chin said.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

