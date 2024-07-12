Ammonia leak forces evacuation of Rocky Ridge YMCA for 3rd time in 10 days

Send this page to someone via email

Around 1,000 people were forced to evacuate a YMCA building in Calgary’s northwest on Friday due to an ammonia leak.

The Calgary Fire Department said they received a report at around 11:05 a.m. indicating the ammonia alarm at the Rocky Ridge YMCA had been activated.

When crews arrived, the building was already being evacuated.

CFD Public Information Officer Carol Henke said the alarm had detected ammonia at around eight parts per million in the room where the leak originated.

“Even a lower amount would be really uncomfortable. It would cause your eyes to sting and water, and is dangerous to breathe in,” said Henke.

View image in full screen Around 1,000 people were forced to evacuate the Rocky Ridge YMCA due to an ammonia leak, July 12, 2024. Global News

This is the third time in just over a week that the ammonia monitoring alarms had been activated, after first triggering on July 3 and then again on July 5.

In a statement to Global News, YMCA Calgary officials said the evacuations are disruptive and they apologize for any inconvenience caused to those attending the facility.

“Our monitoring systems and safety protocols are working as intended – and that is a positive outcome. This means that our systems are effectively detecting and responding to even trace amounts of ammonia, ensuring the safety of everyone in the facility,” said YMCA Calgary.

YMCA Calgary added they’re continuing to work with experts to review today’s incident and determine if any additional measures are needed, as they try to figure out the root cause of the issue.

“We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for all our members and visitors, and we appreciate your understanding and patience as we address this issue,” said YMCA Calgary.

Ammonia is used in the operation of the YMCA’s ice rinks, and on each of the three occasions there had been small releases of the gas in a utility room in the Rocky Ridge facility.

As part of measures to fix the issue, extensive testing of equipment has taken place, with a number of valves and pipes also replaced.

“Management is frustrated, as are all the patrons who had to evacuate, and they are going to be working diligently at figuring out why the ammonia alarm went off three separate times,” said Henke.

The Rocky Ridge YMCA has since reopened to the public.

Fire crew nearby when alarm activated

A fire truck had just left the Rocky Ridge YMCA when the ammonia alarm sounded.

Henke said fire crews often visit events as part of the department’s community engagement program.

“We did have a fire truck at the (YMCA) Stampede Breakfast and they had just left so the response time was very good,” she joked.