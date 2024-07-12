Quebec police search for young man who went missing while fishing

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway for a young fisher who went missing on the water in a small municipality about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the fisher went missing in the St. Lawrence River by the community of St-Ignace-de-Loyola, Que., but they wouldn’t confirm reports he was 16 years old.

Police were called to the scene about 8:15 a.m. and deployed a number of resources to help find him.

Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne, a police spokesman, says a helicopter and a nautical unit were working with local firefighters and the Canadian Coast Guard. Police canine units were also searching the shore.

Locals took to Facebook to ask whether anyone with a boat would be willing to join the search.

Scholtus-Champagne says it’s not clear whether the fisher was wearing a life jacket.