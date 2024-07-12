Red Deer, Alta., man accused of trying to lure child with lost cat story: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Red Deer man accused of luring a child last weekend allegedly paid the youth to help him look for a lost cat, according to local RCMP.

Aaron Verner Saville, 38, has been charged with abduction of a person under 14 along with four counts of failure to comply with release order conditions.

RCMP said officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of an attempted child abduction in the Oriole Park area.

Police said a man supposedly approached a youth and offered them money under the pretense of looking for a lost cat to try luring the child away.

“Witnesses reported seeing the suspect’s vehicle circling the area multiple times prior to the incident,” the RCMP said in a Friday news release.

“A concerned citizen observed the suspicious behaviour, became alarmed and intervened. When confronted, the suspect provided false information and fled the scene.”

RCMP arrested the man after a “thorough investigation” by the General Duty and General Investigations Section (GIS).

A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up items consistent with an abduction attempt, police said.

Mounties said Saville was brought before a Justice of the Peace before being remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, RCMP commended the person who reported the incident for their “quick thinking and decisive action” and expressed “sincere gratitude for their courage and vigilance.”

“Actions like these exemplify the strong commitment and unity within our community, reminding us that we have all have a vital role in keeping each other safe,” Insp. Heidi Ravenhill said in the news release.