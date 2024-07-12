Vancouver Canucks to host training camp in Penticton

The South Okanagan will become the Vancouver Canucks’ second home in September.

This week, the NHL team announced that it will hold its training camp in Penticton from Sept. 19 to 22.

All on-ice sessions will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre, which will also host the Canucks’ annual Young Stars Classic, a four-team rookie tournament that runs Sept. 13-16.

Vancouver routinely hosts its training camp across the province. Last year, the Canucks held their training camp in Victoria. In 2022, they gathered in Whistler, while in 2021 it was in Abbotsford.

Penticton last hosted training camp in 2010. This year’s camp will also include a scrimmage on Sunday.

“Staying in Penticton for training camp following Young Stars makes perfect sense for our organization,” said Canucks president Jim Rutherford. “The facilities are first class, the fans in the interior are very passionate and the players, coaches and staff really enjoy what the city and region has to offer.”

“Our hockey club is committed to growing the game province-wide, and we really enjoy taking our camp to different cities in British Columbia. We look forward to connecting with our fan base in the Okanagan and using these on-ice sessions to set the standard and put in place the structure needed for the start of another season.”

Practice sessions will be open to the public. With more information to be announced at a later date.

“The City of Penticton is thrilled to welcome the Vancouver Canucks to town for training camp as they prepare for what will be an exciting season,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We are a passionate hockey community and the addition of the camp, following the Young Stars tournament, is tremendous news. The Canucks and their fans will bring energy to Penticton and will provide a welcome economic boost as well.

“This is going to be a great year for the Canucks and it’s all going to start here.”