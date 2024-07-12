SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire ban issued at Banff National Park due to drought-like conditions

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 2:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfire officials urge caution in hot and dry conditions'
Alberta wildfire officials urge caution in hot and dry conditions
A fire ban has been implemented across Alberta's entire Forest Protection Area as roughly 100 active wildfires burn in the province. Adam MacVicar reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parks Canada has issued a fire ban for Banff National Park due to the elevated danger in the area.

According to a Friday news release, the park is experiencing drought-like conditions after several days of hot and dry weather. Dry forest fuels (branches, grass, logs, etc.) and dry organic layers (needles, decomposing fuels, soil, etc.) are contributing reasons, Parks Canada said.

The fire ban will be effective starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 13. Lighting or maintaining all open fires is strictly prohibited in the park and includes all front and backcountry campgrounds, as well as day-use areas.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The ban also prohibits the use of:

  • wood or briquette campfires
  • wood, charcoal or briquette barbecues
  • outdoor wood-burning stoves
  • turkey fryers
  • tiki torches

The following items are permitted during the fire ban if they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association or Underwriters Laboratories:

Story continues below advertisement
  • portable propane fire pits
  • gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating
  • propane or gas-fueled lanterns (flames are enclosed)
  • patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared)
  • indoor wood-burning stoves within fully enclosed permanent buildings, not wall tents or camper vans
Trending Now

Parks Canada said the ban also applies to the Lake Louise community.

“While we cannot avoid naturally occurring wildfires (ex: lightning strikes), we can avoid human-caused fires,” the release read.

Anyone who sees any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke is asked to report to Banff Emergency Dispatch at 403-762-4506.

 

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices