Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Canada’s wildfire season close to 10-year average heading into the peak summer months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire crews on high alert after days of B.C. heat'
Wildfire crews on high alert after days of B.C. heat
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 11, 2024) B.C. forests and grasslands are bone dry after days of hot weather, and the fire danger is climbing across almost all of the province. Aaron McArthur reports.
Federal officials say rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that has caused flash floods in the Maritimes is also lowering the risk of wildfires in eastern Canada.

So far, this wildfire season is less severe than the record-setting year in 2023.

But the risk is high in particular for B.C., Alberta, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

A photo of the The Algar Lake Complex, burning in the Fort McMurray Forest Area in Alberta. This photo was posted by Alberta Wildfire on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
A photo of the The Algar Lake Complex, burning in the Fort McMurray Forest Area in Alberta. This photo was posted by Alberta Wildfire on July 11, 2024. CREDIT: X/@AlbertaWildfire

The number of active fires is growing, and there are now 284 wildfires in Canada, including 135 that are out of control.

Just shy of 1.3 million hectares have burned, which is close to the 10-year average for this time of year.

Officials say none of the provinces have asked for federal help this season, and Canada hasn’t had to ask other countries to help fight fires so far.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta'
Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta
© 2024 The Canadian Press

