2 B.C. people found dead in boat washed ashore on Sable Island: N.S. police

Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in a boat washed ashore on Nova Scotia’s Sable Island on Wednesday.

In a Friday morning release, Nova Scotia RCMP said officers were contacted by Parks Canada on Wednesday afternoon after a 10-foot inflatable boat was found in the area with two deceased people on board.

“The remains are believed to be those of two sailors, a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, from British Columbia,” police said in a statement, adding that their bodies arrived in what is thought to be a lifeboat for a larger vessel named Theros.

“They were reported missing to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre on June 18 after leaving Halifax Harbour on June 11, en route to the Azores.”

Police said the Nova Scotia medical examiner is working to identify the remains.

“The investigation is ongoing, with assistance from Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service,” the police release concluded.