Manitoba tops overall performance in Canadian curling for 2023-24

It is pretty much understood Manitoba is a hotbed for curling in this country. And, on Friday, Curling Canada provided more tangible proof by announcing CurlManitoba captured the Member Association Cup for the 2023-24 season.

This award goes to the province or territorial association that turns in the best overall performance in 15 National championship events that are either operated or sanctioned by Curling Canada. This is the first time Manitoba has won the competition since it began in 2011.

The 15 events include the Montana’s Brier, Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the New Holland Canadian Under-20 Men’s and Women’s Championships, the Canadian Under-18 Championships; the Everest Canadian Senior Men’s and Women’s Championships; the Everest Canadian Curling Club Men’s and Women’s Championships; the Canadian Mixed Championship; the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship; the Canadian Wheelchair Championship; and the Canadian Masters (60 and over) Men’s and Women’s Championships.

The points are awarded based on the finish of the teams that won their provincial or territorial championships and competed as such. So the performance of Team Canada and Pre-Qualified Teams at these events don’t factor into that total.

CurlManitoba’s Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott won the Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship, while Team Shaela Hayward won female gold at the Canadian Under-18 Championships this past season, and Team Manitoba entries were second among Member Association champions at both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts (Team Kaitlyn Lawes) and the Montana’s Brier (Team Reid Carruthers)

CURLSASK won the Governors’ Cup, which goes to the Member Association that has the best year-to-year improvement in back-to-back full seasons. It’s the second straight victory for Saskatchewan, who also won in 2019. The award was not presented during the seasons affected by the Pandemic.

There was also a Manitoba connection to this award as Team Mike McEwen, skipping Saskatchewan to the silver medal at the Montana’s Brier was the top finish for a provincial/territorial champion.

The Nova Scotia Curling Association won the For The Love of Curling Cup, which goes to the Member Association turning in the best results at Curling Canada’s four NextGen events — the New Holland Canadian Under-20 Men’s and Women’s Championships and the Canadian Under 18 Championships.

All four Nova Scotia champion teams finished on the podium at those events, delivering the province it’s second award in this category after also winning the inaugural For The Love of Curling Cup in 2018.