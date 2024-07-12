Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Ambulances diverted from MUHC after major water main break

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: Friday, July 12, 2024'
Global News Morning headlines: Friday, July 12, 2024
The MUHC has no potable water due to a major water main break. Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Friday, July 12, 2024
A Montreal health network is diverting ambulances from its facilities, including the Royal Victoria Hospital, and telling some patients to stay away after one of its sites was left without drinkable water.

McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says the “major aqueduct failure” on Thursday night has left all of the facilities at its Glen site without potable water.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Along with Royal Victoria Hospital, it says the situation also affects Cedars Cancer Centre, Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Research Institute of the MUHC.

The health centre says ambulances have been diverted to other hospitals.

Trending Now

In a post to its website, it asks people with outpatient and surgical appointments scheduled for Friday to not come to the site.

The post says the health centre is working with the city to restore the situation as “quickly as possible.”

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

