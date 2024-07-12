Ambulances diverted from MUHC after major water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal health network is diverting ambulances from its facilities, including the Royal Victoria Hospital, and telling some patients to stay away after one of its sites was left without drinkable water.

McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) says the “major aqueduct failure” on Thursday night has left all of the facilities at its Glen site without potable water.

Along with Royal Victoria Hospital, it says the situation also affects Cedars Cancer Centre, Montreal Chest Institute, Montreal Children’s Hospital and the Research Institute of the MUHC.

The health centre says ambulances have been diverted to other hospitals.

In a post to its website, it asks people with outpatient and surgical appointments scheduled for Friday to not come to the site.

The post says the health centre is working with the city to restore the situation as “quickly as possible.”