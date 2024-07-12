Menu

Video link
Headline link
Features

Chainsaw juggler wows crowds during Calgary Stampede

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Chainsaw juggler wows crowds during Calgary Stampede
WATCH: The Calgary Stampede provides a great opportunity for a hardworking local performer to demonstrate his unusual talents. As Gil Tucker shows us, he’s always eager to rev up the crowd.
The Calgary Stampede provides a great opportunity for a hardworking local performer to show off his unusual talents.

Colin Pyett is always eager to get a crowd really revved up with his juggling skills.

“I started doing this as a kid and then I got a little bit more interested in the dangerous stuff,” Pyett said.

“I juggle cleavers, I juggle axes.”

Pyett was a featured performer this week at the 23rd annual ‘Best of the East Stampede Breakfast’ in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood in southeast Calgary.

He got the best response from the crowd juggling a chainsaw and riding a unicycle.

“I got the idea when there was a world record for a guy juggling three chainsaws and I thought this could be me one day,” Pyett said. “But one chainsaw’s good enough.”

Pyett will be doing some busking during the Stampede along the popular bar and restaurant strip on Calgary’s 17th Avenue Southwest.

He will also showcase his skills later this summer at an international buskers festival in Kamloops, B.C.

“I like the crowds, the people that come to watch,” Pyett said.

“It definitely brings my spirits up.”

