Crime

Cocaine, cash, weapons seized in RCMP raid at Thompson, Man. home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 3:51 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Thompson, Man. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Thompson, Man. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., seized 113 grams of cocaine and $3,000 in cash during a raid at a Yale Avenue home Tuesday.

The search, which police said was part of an ongoing investigation, also turned up weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Three people, including a 16-year-old from Winnipeg, are facing numerous charges as a result.

The teen was charged with resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

An 18-year-old man, also from Winnipeg, faces the same charges, as well as resisting arrest and two counts of failing to comply. Both are in custody.

The third accused, a 26-year-old Thompson woman, was released with an upcoming court date to face a cocaine possession charge.

