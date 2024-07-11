Cocaine, cash, weapons seized in RCMP raid at Thompson, Man. home

RCMP in Thompson, Man., seized 113 grams of cocaine and $3,000 in cash during a raid at a Yale Avenue home Tuesday.
The search, which police said was part of an ongoing investigation, also turned up weapons and drug paraphernalia.
Officers seized approximately 113 grams of cocaine, over $3,000.00 in cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia.
Three people, including a 16-year-old from Winnipeg, are facing numerous charges as a result.
The teen was charged with resisting arrest, possessing property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
An 18-year-old man, also from Winnipeg, faces the same charges, as well as resisting arrest and two counts of failing to comply. Both are in custody.
The third accused, a 26-year-old Thompson woman, was released with an upcoming court date to face a cocaine possession charge.
Comments