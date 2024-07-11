Menu

Canada

Calgary air cadet ‘excited and honoured’ to earn spot in U.S. training program

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary air cadet ‘excited and honoured’ to earn spot in U.S. training program'
Calgary air cadet ‘excited and honoured’ to earn spot in U.S. training program
WATCH: This month brings the trip of a lifetime for one very excited Calgary teen. As Gil Tucker shows us, 16-year-old Ekam Mann is heading off to a high-level training program with his sights set high in the sky.
Calgary air cadet Ekam Mann, 16, is leaving this week to take part in a leadership training program at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

“I’m excited and honoured to be given this opportunity to go down to the States,” Mann said.

Out of more than 50,000 cadets across Canada, Mann is one of 10 selected for the two-week training program.

One of his cadet leaders says it’s an impressive achievement.

“For one of our own to get selected from 52 City of Calgary Squadron is a really big deal for us,” Capt. Paul Eslinger said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Eslinger says Mann is a solid choice for the leadership training in the U.S.

“He’s dedicated, he’s mature beyond his years.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mann has been an air cadet since he was 12, part of working toward his goal of becoming an airline pilot.

“I’ve been up in the air multiple times now,” Mann said. “They take you up with an experienced pilot and let you take over the controls once you’re in the air. It’s just really fun flying.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Air Cadets celebrate 75th anniversary'
Calgary Air Cadets celebrate 75th anniversary

 

