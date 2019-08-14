Canada
August 14, 2019 1:00 pm

Royal Canadian Air Cadet pilot unharmed after glider crashes into the woods

By Online Reporter  Global News

A 16-year-old cadet crashed a glider while training in Prince Edward County, OPP said.

A 16-year-old Royal Canadian Air Cadet glider pilot had a close call in Prince Edward County on Wednesday.

The cadet was reportedly training at the Mountain View Cadet Flying Training Centre before 9 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 16-year-old cadet was flying a glider when it crashed into a wooded area near Airport Lane and County Road 22, close to the county’s airport.

Police say the pilot was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution but was uninjured.

Investigators say the plane crashed as a result of a short landing on its final approach of the runway, but they are still investigating the incident.

