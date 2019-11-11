Menu

Canada

Lethbridge air cadet takes part in Remembrance Day ceremony

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted November 11, 2019 6:57 pm
Updated November 11, 2019 7:07 pm
Lethbridge Air Cadet takes part in Remembrance Day ceremony
WATCH ABOVE: Cesar Vega Sibrian is taking part in his last Remembrance Day ceremony as a cadet. He graduates from the program on Tuesday, but plans to have a career in the military. Quinn Campbell has his story.

Cesar Vega Sibrian is taking part in his last Remembrance Day ceremony as an air cadet. He graduates from the training program on Tuesday, but plans to pursue a career in the military.

“The standard is the whole boot has to shine,” Vega Sibrian said as he polished his boots before leaving his home to head to Lethbridge’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Exhibition Park.

The young cadet said his favorite part of the ceremony is when the master of ceremonies introduces those in attendance.

“He says we honour Canada’s past, then the veterans walk in, the present, for the reservist and the force members, and the future, which is when the cadets walk in.”

The 19-year-old has been a part of the cadet program for four years. He said he’s always wanted to be in uniform and serve his community. As he leaves the cadets, he’s applied to join the reserves, all while attending school.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m hoping to receive my Bachelor of Science and Nursing, so the plan is to be a nurse for the military either as a reservist or as a regular forces member,” Vega Sibrian said.

His commanding officer, Capt. Everett Foster, said he is proud of all Vega Sibrian has accomplished, and his desire to give back.

“It’s great, it’s a good inspiration and that’s one of the things that we promote a lot, is to give back to the community.”

Cantare Children's Choir sings as 33 fallen southern Alberta soldiers are honoured with roll call
Cantare Children’s Choir sings as 33 fallen southern Alberta soldiers are honoured with roll call

The significance of Remembrance Day is not lost on the young cadet. He said he’s proud to take part in the ceremony and honour those who did not return from war.

“They sacrificed their loved ones, their futures, their dreams, everything for our safety and I feel like it is our responsibility to at least take that one minute of silence to remember them.”

Vega Sibrian added he hopes all Canadians understand what those who serve are doing for their country.

“We shouldn’t be taking our freedom and our peace for granted,” he said.

