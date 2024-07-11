Multiple motorcycle crashes prompt safety reminders from Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle collision on Tuesday that sent one person to hospital is prompting Lethbridge police to remind riders about road safety.

Officers were called to the scene along Highway 3 and 30th Street North just after 1 p.m.

Police determined that a man riding his motorcycle was travelling west on Highway 3 when it collided with an eastbound Honda Civic that proceeded to turn northbound and clear the intersection.

CCTV footage, which has not been viewed by Global News, appeared to show the motorcycle speeding up in an apparent attempt to beat the light, police said.

“The male operating the bike was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing,” the Lethbridge Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

Police said officers have investigated multiple motorcycle collisions so far this year, including a fatal collision on Canada Day at Mayor Magrath Drive South and 9th Avenue South that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

LPS is now reminding motorcycle operators to ride safely and responsibly.

Tips on staying safe include the following:

Obey the rules of the road. Do not speed, engage in stunting or perform risky manoeuvres.

Gear up. Always wear an approved helmet, eye protection and gloves.

Be aware. It is critical for motorcyclists to be aware of their surroundings and drive defensively as a bike’s smaller size makes it harder for other drivers to see.

Avoid riding in a vehicle’s blind spots.

Keep a safe distance.

Do not consume alcohol or illicit substances and drive.