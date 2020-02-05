Fatal crashes in Waterloo Region prompt new police safety initiative

Send this page to someone via email

In an attempt to curb the number of fatal collisions within Waterloo Region, police have created the Your Community, Your Choice campaign.

It comes after there were 16 fatal collisions throughout the area a year ago, many of which were preventable, according to Waterloo Region Police.

They say that 15 of those collisions were related to the “Fatal Four” which are impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding/aggressive driving and seatbelt use.

Speeding was involved in eight crashes, while impaired driving was connected to six more and in three of the fatal collision, the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

The new campaign is aimed at getting the community involved in creating safer roads.

“We just want to be clear that we can’t do it alone,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News. “Our officers can certainly enforce and educate, but we also need the public and the motorists who are behind the wheel to play a part in road safety as well.”

The force has also formed Traffic Services Special Enforcement Teams in an effort to create safer streets within the region.

“They are teams of officers and investigators that come together and just focus on increased enforcement and education in certain areas,” Greeno explained.

She said the teams will focus on RIDE programs, Selective Traffic Enforcement Programs (STEP), high complaint areas, educational campaigns and community partnerships.

Greeno said that police will also be giving special attention to rural areas as that is where many of the fatal collisions have occurred.