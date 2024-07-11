Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

UWindsor, pro-Palestinian protesters reach deal to ‘peacefully end’ encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
The University of Windsor says it has reached a deal with pro-Palestinian protestors that includes "peacefully ending" the encampment that had been set up on its campus for almost two months.Ontario's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The University of Windsor says it has reached a deal with pro-Palestinian protestors that includes "peacefully ending" the encampment that had been set up on its campus for almost two months.Ontario's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Tuesday June 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Windsor says it has reached a deal with pro-Palestinian protesters that includes “peacefully ending” an encampment that had been set up on its campus for almost two months.

The agreement was signed by the school and the protesters, called the “Windsor Liberation Zone Team,” on Wednesday following weeks of negotiation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The protesters set up the encampment in early May and demanded that the university disclose its investments in and divest from organizations profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

As part of the agreement that was reached this week, all encampment tents and structures are to be removed from the campus within 48 hours.

Trending Now

The deal includes the school developing anti-racism initiatives, reviewing investments and academic partnerships and providing opportunities to support Palestinian students and scholars.

Story continues below advertisement

The University of Windsor encampment was part of a wave of pro-Palestinian protests across Canada, with several campus encampments ending in recent weeks.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices