‘Local drag is the best drag’: Top Canadian drag queen shares stage with Okanagan performers

No one can spot a whale of an opportunity quite like drag performer Freida Whales.

She’s jumping at the chance to share the stage with one of Canada’s top drag queens, Queen Priyanka, who skyrocketed to fame after winning Season One of Canada’s Drag Race.

“It’s a show I have obviously auditioned for over the last few years, and to work with the first winner and first queen to walk on the Canadian stage is a great big honour,” Whales said.

Freida Whales, along with Ella Lamoureux, are the Okanagan-based drag performers who will open for Queen Priyanka on July 19 at the The Vibrant Vine Winery.

Queen Priyanka is one of the few drag queens to create her own music. She has gone on to use her platform to help lift others up.

“You cannot make space if you don’t share it. People will often forget there is a lane for everybody, there’s a purpose for everybody, we can all be a star,” Queen Priyanka said.

“It can always feel so competitive, ‘I am not going to share space’ and ‘be the only one.’ But I’m like, ‘Nah, we all share, we’ll be fine.’ But I am excited, local drag is the best drag.”

Charlie Wilson, event organizer at the Vibrant Vine, said bringing a drag performance of this calibre to theEast Kelowna winery is a dream come true.

“She is a multifaceted talented artist, she sings, she dances and this is someone that I have looked up to since season one episode one of Canada’s Drag Race.” Wilson said Wilson.

“Having local queens perform with someone like [Queen] Priyanka is just giving them a really great opportunity for them and for the community and for everyone to enjoy this performance.”

Tickets for the show are available online at www.thevibrantvine.com