Kelowna Pride Week celebrated with colourful bike ride

The wheels are rolling in the Ride for Pride.

From wheelchairs to bikes and colourful chariots, hundreds of people came together today, decked out in the colours of the rainbow as part of the Pride Week and Festival.

The ride began at the Rotary Centre for the Arts then the group rolled through the streets until the group arrived at its final destination of Vice and Virtue Brewing Co.

“Everybody is welcome today,” said Candace Banks, director of volunteerism at Kelowna Pride Society. “I thought that maybe the rain would deter a few people but everyone is showing up, they seem to be having a good time. We’ve got music and bubbles and stickers and fun and I think it’s going to be a great time.”

This weekend is the official kick-off of the Pride Week and Festival that runs until June 15 at venues throughout the Okanagan Valley.

“I’m interested in outdoor stuff, bikes, and queer activities. But, I was too anxious to go, so I never ended up going,” said Memphis Tokar. “So, this year I was like, ‘I’m going to make it a thing.’ I put in my calendar, go out with my friends and have a good day of it.”

The Kelowna Pride Festival started over 25 years ago and events like these have helped the 2SLGBTQIA+ community come together. Every year since it started the Pride events have grown, and has attracted more than 12,000 people to join in the protest that celebrates love, diversity and inclusivity.

“Coming to pride is where I found a lot of stuff and where I figured out how to talk to people and be more open,” said Selkie Williams.

The Kelowna Pride Society has set this year’s Pride Week theme as ‘Stand Together’.

For a full list of Pride Week and Festival events visit www.kelownapride.com