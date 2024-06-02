Pride festivities continue in Winnipeg with rally and parade

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s downtown will be packed with people today for the city’s annual Pride parade.

The festivities get underway around 10 a.m. with a rally at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The parade itself begins at 11 a.m. and will travel down Memorial Boulevard, right onto Portage Avenue, through the intersection of Portage and Main, and down William Stephenson Way to Blue Cross Park.

The City of Winnipeg has announced a number of closures to accommodate the parade route, including westbound Broadway from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard, Memorial Boulevard, from Broadway to York Avenue, northbound Memorial Boulevard, from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue, eastbound Portage Avenue, from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street, southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way, and eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way.

Those closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday’s parade is just one part of a packed slate of events put on by Pride Winnipeg.

Organizers kicked off the start of Pride month yesterday with the Treaty 1 Trans March from the provincial legislative building to The Forks.

A crowd gathered to celebrate the transgender community and support continuing advocacy for transgender rights.

The event ties in with this year’s “Transcending Together” theme for Winnipeg Pride.

It comes just days after the province passed a bill to mark Two-spirit and Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

