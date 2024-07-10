Calgary woman’s death re-examined in crime series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

People from around the world will get a deep dive into a Calgary woman’s puzzling 2015 death when it’s featured on Unsolved Mysteries later this month.

Amanda Antoni’s body was discovered by her husband in her Castleridge home nearly nine years ago.

Investigators initially deemed the 31-year-old’s death suspicious and said there were signs of violence in the home, but a year later police switched course and said she died after falling down the stairs.

“My gut is still telling me there’s more to it,” Antoni’s brother, Darrell Hogg, said. “There’s still a lot of stuff they can’t answer.”

Hogg said he and his family are now hoping the episode will generate new tips in his sister’s death.

“I guess we’ll do our best not to get our hopes up, but at the same time we’re excited to see what comes out of this,” he said. “There’s still some hope that we’ll get to the bottom of what did happen.”

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is remaining tight lipped about the episode but said in a statement: “While we are unable to comment on specific details until the Unsolved Mysteries episode has been released, we remain committed to seeking answers and the pursuit of justice for all Calgarians.”