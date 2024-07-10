Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary woman’s death re-examined in crime series ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary woman’s 2015 death featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’'
Calgary woman’s 2015 death featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
WATCH ABOVE: In 2015, 31-year-old Amanda Antoni’s body was discovered in her Castleridge home. Initially police said it was suspicious, but a year later investigators deemed her death an accident. As Tracy Nagai reports, her puzzling death is being re-examined on the popular crime series Unsolved Mysteries starting on July 31.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People from around the world will get a deep dive into a Calgary woman’s puzzling 2015 death when it’s featured on Unsolved Mysteries later this month.

Amanda Antoni’s body was discovered by her husband in her Castleridge home nearly nine years ago.

Investigators initially deemed the 31-year-old’s death suspicious and said there were signs of violence in the home, but a year later police switched course and said she died after falling down the stairs.

“My gut is still telling me there’s more to it,” Antoni’s brother, Darrell Hogg, said. “There’s still a lot of stuff they can’t answer.”

Click to play video: 'Amanda Antoni’s mysterious death ruled an accident'
Amanda Antoni’s mysterious death ruled an accident

Hogg said he and his family are now hoping the episode will generate new tips in his sister’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

“I guess we’ll do our best not to get our hopes up, but at the same time we’re excited to see what comes out of this,” he said. “There’s still some hope that we’ll get to the bottom of what did happen.”

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is remaining tight lipped about the episode but said in a statement: “While we are unable to comment on specific details until the Unsolved Mysteries episode has been released, we remain committed to seeking answers and the pursuit of justice for all Calgarians.”

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices