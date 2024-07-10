Menu

Crime

Many guns seized at Coutts border blockade are used for hunting: defence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 5:03 pm
1 min read
A defence lawyer for one of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has suggested many of the guns seized by police are rifles used for hunting small game. View image in full screen
A defence lawyer for one of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has suggested many of the guns seized by police are rifles used for hunting small game. Alberta RCMP handout
A defence lawyer for one of two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., has suggested many of the guns seized by police are rifles used for hunting small game.

Katherin Beyak made the comment during cross-examination of an RCMP firearms expert.

Her client, Chris Carbert, and his co-accused, Anthony Olienick, were arrested in 2022, after police seized a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armour from trailers near the blockade.

Click to play video: 'Cell phone evidence heard in Coutts border blockade trial'
Cell phone evidence heard in Coutts border blockade trial
Trending Now

The blockade tied up traffic for two weeks at the busy Canada-U.S. border crossing in a protest of COVID-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial has heard that among the seized weapons was a prohibited semi-automatic AR-15 rifle and several restricted .45-calibre semi-automatic handguns.

Olienick and Carbert are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

