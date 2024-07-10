Drive-by shooting shatters windows at Vancouver bar

Send this page to someone via email

A bar in Vancouver’s Yaletown was struck by a hail of gunfire Wednesday morning in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

Isabelle’s Bar and Tavern on Hamilton Street was behind police tape Wednesday and what appeared to be bullet holes could be seen in windows and exterior brickwork.

In an email, Vancouver police said the business was closed at the time of the shooting and there were no known injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and do not have a suspect.

1:44 Suspect charged in Vancouver bystander shooting