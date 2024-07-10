Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drive-by shooting shatters windows at Vancouver bar

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 5:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Drive-by shooting rattles Vancouver’s Yaletown'
Drive-by shooting rattles Vancouver’s Yaletown
Vancouver police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Yaletown neighbourhood. Police say no one was hurt and the motive remains unclear.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bar in Vancouver’s Yaletown was struck by a hail of gunfire Wednesday morning in what police say was a drive-by shooting.

Isabelle’s Bar and Tavern on Hamilton Street was behind police tape Wednesday and what appeared to be bullet holes could be seen in windows and exterior brickwork.

In an email, Vancouver police said the business was closed at the time of the shooting and there were no known injuries.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting and do not have a suspect.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Vancouver bystander shooting'
Suspect charged in Vancouver bystander shooting
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices