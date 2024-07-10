Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Amid cost overruns, Metro Vancouver’s top bureaucrat defends record

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 9:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Amid cost overuns, Metro Vancouver CAO defends his record'
Amid cost overuns, Metro Vancouver CAO defends his record
The Chief Administrative Officer of Metro Vancouver is defending his leadership of the body, following a string of major project cost overruns and spending controversies. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Following numerous requests by Global News this past month, Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny agreed to an interview.

We asked about the $3.86-billion North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, estimated at $3 billion over budget. Contractor Acciona Wastewater Solutions LP was fired and legal action is underway.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver’s top bureaucrat makes more than $700K a year'
Metro Vancouver’s top bureaucrat makes more than $700K a year

“It was my recommendation, and the board made the decision,” Dobrovolny said of the firing.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to whether he bears responsibility for the situation, he said “Well, we had a contractor that didn’t deliver on their obligations.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Global News also asked Dobrovolny about calls for an independent audit of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“I support doing a review of the project,” he said. “I support doing a review of decisions that have been made along the way and learning from that review.”

A review was recently announced by Metro Vancouver’s new Chair Mike Hurley.

The fallout from the plant has also raised questions about the CAO’s financial compensation.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver politicians call for federal auditor general to investigate construction overruns'
Metro Vancouver politicians call for federal auditor general to investigate construction overruns
Trending Now

In 2023 he received his base salary of more than $451,000, a retroactive payment of $172,000 and performance pay of nearly $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Dobrovolny refused to reveal his current compensation.

“We provide full transparency through the statement of financial information provided every year, just like it is for every other government employee and that info just came out for last year and will come out again next year for this year,” he said.

Global News has submitted a freedom of information request so that taxpayers can learn how much they are paying Dobrovolny in 2024.

As for his recent trip to Amsterdam for a conference, Dobrovolny defended his attendance and that of six others, saying the tremendous learning opportunity included information on using natural systems to treat water.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices