Amid cost overruns, Metro Vancouver’s top bureaucrat defends record

Send this page to someone via email

Following numerous requests by Global News this past month, Metro Vancouver Chief Administrative Officer Jerry Dobrovolny agreed to an interview.

We asked about the $3.86-billion North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant, estimated at $3 billion over budget. Contractor Acciona Wastewater Solutions LP was fired and legal action is underway.

2:01 Metro Vancouver’s top bureaucrat makes more than $700K a year

“It was my recommendation, and the board made the decision,” Dobrovolny said of the firing.

Story continues below advertisement

In response to whether he bears responsibility for the situation, he said “Well, we had a contractor that didn’t deliver on their obligations.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Global News also asked Dobrovolny about calls for an independent audit of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“I support doing a review of the project,” he said. “I support doing a review of decisions that have been made along the way and learning from that review.”

A review was recently announced by Metro Vancouver’s new Chair Mike Hurley.

The fallout from the plant has also raised questions about the CAO’s financial compensation.

2:00 Metro Vancouver politicians call for federal auditor general to investigate construction overruns

In 2023 he received his base salary of more than $451,000, a retroactive payment of $172,000 and performance pay of nearly $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Dobrovolny refused to reveal his current compensation.

“We provide full transparency through the statement of financial information provided every year, just like it is for every other government employee and that info just came out for last year and will come out again next year for this year,” he said.

Global News has submitted a freedom of information request so that taxpayers can learn how much they are paying Dobrovolny in 2024.

As for his recent trip to Amsterdam for a conference, Dobrovolny defended his attendance and that of six others, saying the tremendous learning opportunity included information on using natural systems to treat water.