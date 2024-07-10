Menu

Calgarian organizes ‘awesome’ gift package for San Diego water officials

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
WATCH: There’s a new effort to bring a bit of well-deserved recognition to some people who have made a big difference after the major water main break in Calgary. As Gil Tucker shows us, it started with one man setting out to send a simple thank you card.
There’s a new effort to bring a bit of well-deserved recognition to some people who have made a big difference after the major water main break in Calgary.

After volunteering to deliver water to seniors and people with disabilities, Paul Godard set out to collected donated gifts to send to water officials in San Diego. They helped ease Calgary’s crisis by shipping up a couple of massive pipes needed for the repair job.

“I just thought it would be nice if we sent them a thank you note. So it started off with a little card and once word got out it just started to balloon,” Godard said.

“The minute people heard what it was for, they just went and started grabbing stuff for me – everybody I talked to had something to give.”

The package Godard is sending off to San Diego includes things like cowboy hats, T-shirts and maple syrup.

The Bowness Community Association (BCA) was among the organizations contributing gifts.

“We’re so happy you’re doing this,” the BCA’s Logan Renaud told Godard. “It’s awesome.”

Godard says he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to give thanks to San Diego water officials.

“It’s the Calgary spirit: when things go bad, we just get together and make it work,” Godard said. “I figured since it’s Stampede and we got our water running before it opened, it doesn’t get better than that.”

