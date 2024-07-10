Calgarian organizes ‘awesome’ gift package for San Diego water officials

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a new effort to bring a bit of well-deserved recognition to some people who have made a big difference after the major water main break in Calgary.

After volunteering to deliver water to seniors and people with disabilities, Paul Godard set out to collected donated gifts to send to water officials in San Diego. They helped ease Calgary’s crisis by shipping up a couple of massive pipes needed for the repair job.

“I just thought it would be nice if we sent them a thank you note. So it started off with a little card and once word got out it just started to balloon,” Godard said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The minute people heard what it was for, they just went and started grabbing stuff for me – everybody I talked to had something to give.”

1:36 Calgary water main break: New pipe has arrived from San Diego, Mayor Gondek says

The package Godard is sending off to San Diego includes things like cowboy hats, T-shirts and maple syrup.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bowness Community Association (BCA) was among the organizations contributing gifts.

“We’re so happy you’re doing this,” the BCA’s Logan Renaud told Godard. “It’s awesome.”

Godard says he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to give thanks to San Diego water officials.

“It’s the Calgary spirit: when things go bad, we just get together and make it work,” Godard said. “I figured since it’s Stampede and we got our water running before it opened, it doesn’t get better than that.”