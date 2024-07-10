Menu

Crime

Toronto-area man faces manslaughter charge after fatal shooting in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 2:43 pm
Police have arrested a 36-year-old from the Toronto area they say is connected with the death of a Hamilton man Oct. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police have arrested a 36-year-old from the Toronto area they say is connected with the death of a Hamilton man Oct. 3, 2023. Global News
A Brampton, Ont., man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal shooting last year in Hamilton.

Homicide detectives believe the accused played a role in a late-night homicide on Oct. 3, 2023 near the city’s downtown that saw a man in his mid-30s rushed to hospital with several gunshot wounds.

He later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

It’s believed the shooting, which happened in the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street South, was tied to a drug transaction that led to both sides exchanging gunfire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

During a press conference in October, Det. Sgt Sara Beck revealed the deceased was Tito Kelly, 36, of Hamilton.

At the time, Beck said police were seeking a royal blue four-door sedan, similar to a Honda Civic or Mazda 3 with dark tint, that fled the scene westbound on Markland Street at a high speed.

She also said another man involved checked into a hospital with a similar gunshot wound around the same time as the fatal shooting.

A handgun, which they believe was the weapon involved, was recovered along with multiple shell casings at the scene.

Donte Smith, 36, of Brampton has been charged with manslaughter and at least two people are being sought.

Smith remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

 

