‘Flopping’ Argentina: Star forward’s antics on pitch draws ire of Canadian soccer fans

While there were many hopeful Canadians watching the national team duke it out with Argentina on Tuesday night, their dreams of upsetting the world’s top squad in the Copa America semifinal encounter were dashed.

And while the defending World Cup champions finished two goals ahead, the performance of one of their star players drew the ire of Canadian fans with their style of play.

Those who live in the Great White North, a land which tends to celebrate tough hockey players, were aghast at having to watch Rodrigo De Paul writhe around on the turf on several occasions throughout the evening as though he had been run over by a train only to continue to play.

At one point in the evening, De Paul was left writing on the ground in pain, after an apparent foul by Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio. Replays showed that it was a phantom touch sent the Argentine to the ground tumbling in pain.

How does a ref fall for such an obvious dive from the thug De Paul?

It's embarrassing.pic.twitter.com/JvsNIC5RIl https://t.co/STqCOqT1wm — Football Report (@FootballReprt) July 10, 2024

While De Paul is probably public enemy No. 1 after his performance, the Chilean referee stands a close second after he rewarded the Argentine’s acting with a bevy of free kicks.

The antics from the Atletico Madrid forward continued later on, eventually prompting Canadian forward Ismael Kone to tap a ball into his back. Naturally, this jolted him into action, causing the referee to break out a much-deserved yellow card. (To be fair, most other refs likely would have whipped out a red card once the Canadian showed his frustration in such a manner.)

Por lejos rasca, vergonzoso y ordinario la Semifinal de #CopaAmerica y el que lidera todo esto es el cornetero De Paul Si la final es Argentina y Uruguay, el árbitro sera Wilmer Roldan La conmebol es la mafia en estado puro. Solo matan el fútbol.#CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/cU6tgCvUUd — Gerardo™ 🇨🇱 (@G100_23) July 10, 2024

A short time later, after De Paul has somehow recovered from his injuries, he then begins to talk smack to Canadian coach Jessie Marsch.

What do you think Jesse Marsch is saying to Rodrigo de Paul after the Argentinian midfielder suffered what looked like an incredibly painful ball in the back?! “Get well soon!”? Or something else?! pic.twitter.com/TsYgVYatzN — Tears at La Bombonera (@BomboneraTears) July 10, 2024

All of his ire has caused his to catch plenty of heat on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans asking for investigations, while also asking for the Argentine to get an Oscar for his performance.

Hahahaha soccer is softer than hobby horsing — just here for fun (@j_eyes1) July 10, 2024

I don't care much about soccer BUT…..what is this? Did Argentina's guy really just act like he got delayed stabbed in the back from someone kicking a soccer ball at it?#CopaAmerica #ARGCAN #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/RziMyo2LPQ — Canadian Dragon (@majingir) July 10, 2024

Argentina’s Rodrigo de Paul out here at the Copa America reinforcing the flopping soccer player stereotype with this phantom foul:#CopaAmerica #ARGCAN pic.twitter.com/MDBPLNd5s6 — Dave Cunning (@davecunning) July 10, 2024

Even Spanish fans were expressing their distaste for his on-field antics.

Someone even went so far as to change the Argentina forward’s page on Wikipedia.

So while Canadians lament in what could have been, they can also take a second to enjoy one fun fact about Tuesday night’s referee.

